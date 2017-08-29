Tropical Storm Harvey is thought to have killed at least ten people in Texas and was expected to drive 30,000 from their homes as it churns through the southern United States.

Officials on Monday warned that floodwaters may rise in the coming days as the storm continues to hover over the US Gulf Coast.

Among the most recent fatalities from the storm was a family that included two adults and four children who were believed to have drowned after the van they were in was swept away by floodwaters in Houston, authorities said on Monday.

In scenes evoking the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, police and Coast Guard teams have each rescued more than 3,000 people, plucking many from rooftops by helicopter, as they urged the hundreds more believed to be marooned in flooded houses to hang towels or sheets outside to alert rescuers.

TRT World 's Jon Brain reports from Texas.

Trump promises protection

US President Donald Trump promised that the federal government would be on hand to help Texas along the "long and difficult road to recovery" from the historic storm.

"Right now the single most important thing is the safety and security of those still in harm's way, including the first responders who have been so terrific and brave," Trump said at a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

"Protecting the lives of our people is my highest priority. Every asset at my command is at the disposal of local officials."

Trump plans to go to Texas on Tuesday to survey the damage, a White House spokeswoman said on Sunday. On Monday he approved an emergency declaration for Louisiana.

Trump, facing the biggest US natural disaster since he took office in January, signed a disaster proclamation for Texas on Friday, triggering federal relief efforts.