Palestinians look to the UN where they see the US failing them
Ahead of a visit by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, many Palestinians are looking to the UN as an honest broker given what they say is a pro-Israel bias in Washington towards the decades-old conflict with Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) watches as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, August 28, 2017.  / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

In recent days a steady stream of diplomats to Israel and Palestine have met regional leaders in a bid to restart peace talks.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner was in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank last week, where he met Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

Kushner repeated Donald Trump's pledge that the US president is committed to achieving peace.

But many Palestinians in the occupied territories see little hope under US auspices for movement to end the decades-old conflict with Israel, given what they say is a clear pro-Israel bias in Washington.       

"This administration keeps adopting Israeli positions, it has failed to even mention the two-state solution ever since it was elected; which is unprecedented. The message is very clear: we cannot have the United States as a mediator," said Mustapha  Barghouti from the Palestinian National Initiative Politburo.  

On Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to visit Ramallah.

Palestinians such as Barghouti are hoping that the  UN can step into a process they say the US is failing.  

TRT World'sMohammad Hamayel has this report from the occupied West Bank.

