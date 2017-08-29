Turkey's economic confidence index climbed to its highest level since July 2012, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The economic confidence index increased by 2.5 percent to 106 points in August, up from 103.4 points in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

TurkStat noted that monthly hikes in real estate, services, retail trade and the construction sector confidence indexes underpinned the rise in economic confidence.

Among all TurkSat's indices, the construction confidence index rose the most, by 3.3 percent, to 88.3 points.

The real estate sector confidence index climbed to 110.2 points, on a 2.3 percent month-on-month increase, followed by services (105.4 points) and retail trade (108.5 points) sectors with increases of 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

In August, only the consumer confidence index fell, down 0.3 percent to 71.1 points.