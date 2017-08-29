WORLD
Ghana's female footballers face tough challenges to reach the top
Women footballers in Ghana battle tough training and working conditions for a coveted spot on the national team. But for competitors like Vivian Donkor, it's all worth it.
Vivian Donkor (in goal) practising with her team mates from Hassacass FC-Ghana. / TRT
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

Vivian Donkor is a goalkeeper for Hassacass Ladies FC-Ghana, the three-time champions in Ghana's women's premier league.

Her dream is to one day play for the national team.

She may have the skills.

But there's a lot still standing in her way.

She works two jobs, and the team has to deal with sub-standard facilities.

These are typical of the challenges many female footballers in Ghana face as they strive for glory.

TRT World’s Gladys Njoroge-Morgan has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
