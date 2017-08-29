August 29, 2017
Vivian Donkor is a goalkeeper for Hassacass Ladies FC-Ghana, the three-time champions in Ghana's women's premier league.
Her dream is to one day play for the national team.
She may have the skills.
But there's a lot still standing in her way.
She works two jobs, and the team has to deal with sub-standard facilities.
These are typical of the challenges many female footballers in Ghana face as they strive for glory.
TRT World’s Gladys Njoroge-Morgan has more.
