The death toll from monsoon floods in eastern India has reached 514, officials said on Tuesday.

Surging water from rivers has inundated several districts across the eastern Bihar state.

The floods have so far affected more than 17 million people. Rescue workers are scrambling to provide aid to those stranded.

''The number of affected districts is 29. In these 29 districts there are 187 blocks, 2,371 village councils and a population of approximately 17.1 million has been affected. According to figures of yesterday (August 28), 514 people have been killed in the floods,'' Dinesh Chandra Yadav, Bihar’s disaster management minister, said.

Floods hit Mumbai

Heavy monsoon rains also brought India's financial capital to a grinding halt on Tuesday, with authorities struggling to evacuate people before a high tide was expected to add to the chaos.

Incessant rain flooded low-lying areas of Mumbai and paralysed train services used by hundreds of thousands of commuters daily, with many stranded at stations.

Poor visibility has forced airport authorities to divert some flights.