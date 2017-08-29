Turkish tanks, armoured vehicles and personnel are being deployed along the Turkish-Syrian border, for what might be the next stage in the battle for territory in northern Syria where YPG militants still hold ground.

The YPG forms the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and is armed and supported by the US.

This has been a source of disagreement between the US and Turkey, as Turkey considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK , which has waged a war against the Turkish state for several decades.

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, what Turkey considers to be the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by the US, Turkey and Europe. Despite its terrorist links, the US insists the YPG is a valuable partner in the fight against Daesh in northern Syria and much to the consternation of Turkey has been arming it.

There have already been skirmishes between the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army and the YPG in recent weeks.