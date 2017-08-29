TÜRKİYE
Turkey beefs up forces along Syrian border
Turkey has been reinforcing its military on the border near the Syrian city of Afrin for months. There has been no official declaration of an assault, but Turkey remains prepared in case it is provoked by what it sees as a major threat.
Turkish tanks, armoured vehicles and personnel are being deployed along the Turkish-Syrian border, for what might be the next stage in the battle for territory in northern Syria where YPG militants still hold ground. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

Turkish tanks, armoured vehicles and personnel are being deployed along the Turkish-Syrian border, for what might be the next stage in the battle for territory in northern Syria where YPG militants still hold ground.

The YPG forms the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and is armed and supported by the US.

This has been a source of disagreement between the US and Turkey, as Turkey considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has waged a war against the Turkish state for several decades.

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, what Turkey considers to be the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by the US, Turkey and Europe. Despite its terrorist links, the US insists the YPG is a valuable partner in the fight against Daesh in northern Syria and much to the consternation of Turkey has been arming it.

There have already been skirmishes between the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army and the YPG in recent weeks.

But so far, no large scale offensive has been launched.

Turkey fears that the YPG's goal is to create a state ranging from eastern Syria to the Mediterranean Sea.

TRT World ’s John Joe Regan reports from the border on how Turkey is readying its military for a possible assault.

