Iran has dismissed a US demand for UN nuclear inspectors to visit its military bases, and described it as "merely a dream" on Tuesday.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, last week pressed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to seek access to Iranian military bases to ensure that they were not concealing activities banned by the nuclear deal.

"Iran's military sites are off limits ... All information about these sites are classified," Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht told a weekly news conference broadcast on state television.

"Iran will never allow such visits. Don't pay attention to such remarks that are only a dream."

Another remark on the demand of inspection of Iran's military sites came from Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's highest authority.

"The Americans will take their dream of visiting our military and sensitive sites to their graves. It will never happen," Velayati told reporters on Tuesday in Tehran.

Is inspection possible?

US President Donald Trump has called the nuclear pact – negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama – "the worst deal ever."