As we celebrate the beginning of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that unites millions of Muslims from all walks of life to worship God and complete one of Islam’s five pillars, we must remember one particular population that has been barred from embarking on the sacred journey: the Uyghur Turks (pronounced “Oy-ghur,” not “Weegur”) who hail from East Turkestan, a nation that has been under Chinese occupation since 1949.

The number of Uyghurs worldwide is an estimated 35 million, a number that is highly contested by the Chinese state and more than three times the estimated global population of Palestinians whose suffering is recognized worldwide.

The region, approximately three times the size of California, is also referred to as China’s other Tibet and is formally known as Xinjiang, meaning ‘New Territory’ in Chinese.

Since the occupation, millions of Uyghurs have been massacred, imprisoned, tortured and trapped in their own homeland by the communist regime.

Formally, the Chinese government only allows Muslims above the age of 60 to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage. Unfortunately, even then, the pilgrims are subject to strict background checks and passport regulations and only a handful can complete the journey.

Last year, an Uyghur man whom news sources claimed to be Chinese, biked 8,150 kilometers from East Turkestan to Mecca in order to navigate around China’s prohibition for him to embark on the pilgrimage.

However, escaping China is becoming increasingly difficult.

Starting last year, the Chinese government has confiscated millions of Uyghur passports to prevent Uyghurs from leaving the country. It has also forced students studying abroad to return to China by threatening families with imprisonment and pressuring other governments to detain and deport students back to China.

Barring Uyghurs from performing Hajj is not the only way the Chinese state has cracked down on the religious practices of this group. China has prohibited the Uyghurs from wearing the burqa, growing beards, fasting during Ramadan, and naming their babies Islamic names.

Uyghur scholars and Imams have been executed or sentenced to life imprisonment; and Imams are forced to dance in the public square and chant slogans praising the Chinese state. Uyghur restaurant owners are forced to sell alcohol, cigarettes and pork despite its prohibition in Islam.