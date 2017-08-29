JARABLUS, Syria — Life is coming back to Jarablus, the Syrian city liberated by Turkey-backed fighters in 2016 after two traumatic years under Daesh control.

Slowly, residents are trying to rebuild their lives.

Women can come out of their homes, children can play on the streets and shops have reopened.

“I hope our children can complete their education and enjoy their childhood and lives,” says Iman Alhaj, a mother.

“That they can have better lives than ours. Ours was full of wars, dead bodies, blood and bombings.”

Ajhaj is one of many people who sought refuge in Jarablus, after escaping the relentless bombardment of Syrian regime jets in Aleppo.