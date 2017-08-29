Taylor Swift's vengeful new music video Look What You Made Me Do, is smashing records on YouTube, garnering more than 43 million views in its first 24 hours of release.

YouTube said on Tuesday it was the biggest debut of any video in YouTube history, beating the 36-million mark set by South Korean singer Psy's Gentleman for that time frame in 2013.

Look What You Made Me Do, in which Swift takes aim at those who have attacked her professionally and personally in the last 10 years, has been heavily scrutinised by fans and entertainment media since it was premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday.

Swift, 27, who has been absent from award shows and red carpet events in 2017 after highly publicised feuds with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry, did not attend the ceremony.