CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Taylor Swift's new music video makes biggest YouTube debut ever
YouTube said Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video was the biggest debut of any video in YouTube history, beating the 36 million mark set by South Korean singer Psy's "Gentleman."
Taylor Swift's new music video makes biggest YouTube debut ever
This file photo taken on February 15, 2016 shows singer Taylor Swift performing during the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

 Taylor Swift's vengeful new music video Look What You Made Me Do, is smashing records on YouTube, garnering more than 43 million views in its first 24 hours of release.

YouTube said on Tuesday it was the biggest debut of any video in YouTube history, beating the 36-million mark set by South Korean singer Psy's Gentleman for that time frame in 2013.

Look What You Made Me Do, in which Swift takes aim at those who have attacked her professionally and personally in the last 10 years, has been heavily scrutinised by fans and entertainment media since it was premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday.

Swift, 27, who has been absent from award shows and red carpet events in 2017 after highly publicised feuds with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry, did not attend the ceremony.

RECOMMENDED

YouTube said the video averaged over 30,000 views per minute in its first 24 hours, with hourly views reaching over 3 million. By Tuesday, YouTube views had surpassed the 53 million mark.

The music video starts with Swift crawling out of a grave and declaring her old self dead, portraying a hard-edged artist with nothing left to lose.

It ends with the singer reviving all the personas of her music career - from gawky, guitar-playing 16-year-old to poised Grammy winner - and having them bicker with each other for being fake, pretending to be nice and playing the victim.

The rapping, techno-beat single is the first from a new Swift album due for release in November called Reputation.

Swift has some way to go before breaking the all-time YouTube music video, which is held by Latin singer Luis Fonsi's 2017 global hit Despacito, which surpassed the 3 billion mark in early August. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'