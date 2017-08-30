POLITICS
Power cuts in Gaza melt ice cream businesses
Israel's Gaza blockade and squabbling Palestinian factions cause the worst electricity shortage in years, forcing ice cream factories to shut.
Electricity cuts force businesses, including ice cream factories in the Gaza Strip, to shut down. / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2017

Nothing is better on a hot summer's day than ice cream.

But not in Gaza, where severe electricity cuts are affecting businesses and depriving long-suffering residents of a favourite summer treat.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit camps in the Gaza strip on Wednesday.

Ice cream may not be on his agenda as the besieged territory grapples with a crippling economic blockade and squabbling Palestinian factions. 

RECOMMENDED

But it's symptomatic of the crisis, so maybe it should be.

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
