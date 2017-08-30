August 30, 2017
Nothing is better on a hot summer's day than ice cream.
But not in Gaza, where severe electricity cuts are affecting businesses and depriving long-suffering residents of a favourite summer treat.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit camps in the Gaza strip on Wednesday.
Ice cream may not be on his agenda as the besieged territory grapples with a crippling economic blockade and squabbling Palestinian factions.
But it's symptomatic of the crisis, so maybe it should be.
TRT World's Ahmed al Burai reports.
SOURCE:TRT World