POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Hajj pilgrims cycle from UK to Saudi Arabia to raise funds for Syria
While Muslims from all over the world are flying to Mecca for the annual pilgrimage, a group of men have biked there to raise funds for Syria.
Hajj pilgrims cycle from UK to Saudi Arabia to raise funds for Syria
In previous years, one pilgrim cycled his way to the Hajj from the Xinjiang region of China and two others pedalled from South Africa, covering 11,000 kilometres. / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2017

Muslims from all over the world are travelling via plane and some by car to Mecca in the Saudi kingdom for the Hajj pilgrimage.

But a group of British men are taking a different route, by peddling over mountains, rivers and through several countries on two wheels.

They've had to endure injury and bad weather, but it has made their pilgrimage unforgettable.

The cyclists travelled through eight countries to raise money to buy ambulances for Syria. 

RECOMMENDED

"We want to perform our Hajj pilgrimage but in that, we can use the journey to raise awareness. If we're cycling and we're trying to raise awareness for something we might as well raise awareness for people who are suffering in some of the worst situations," said Abdul Wahid, one of the cyclists.

TRT World ’s Yasmin Khatun-Dewan has more.            

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan