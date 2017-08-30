Muslims from all over the world are travelling via plane and some by car to Mecca in the Saudi kingdom for the Hajj pilgrimage.

But a group of British men are taking a different route, by peddling over mountains, rivers and through several countries on two wheels.

They've had to endure injury and bad weather, but it has made their pilgrimage unforgettable.

The cyclists travelled through eight countries to raise money to buy ambulances for Syria.