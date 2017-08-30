A US grand jury on Tuesday indicted 19 people, including 15 Turkish security officials, in connection with a brawl in Washington between protesters and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail on May 16, US prosecutors said.

Eleven people were hurt in the melee outside the Turkish ambassador's residence, which happened after Erdogan met US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement charges had already been brought against 16 of the defendants, and Tuesday's indictment added three to the list.

"All 19 defendants were indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, with a bias crime enhancement," it said. The charge is punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison and bias enhancement could lead to longer sentences, the statement said.

Only two of the 19 are in custody, and they are due to appear in court on September 7, the statement said.

Turkey blames US authorities, protesters for brawl