Nineteen indicted over brawl during Erdogan's US visit
Those indicted include 15 security officials involved in a brawl with protesters in Washington during the Turkish president's May visit.
Supporters of Turkeys President Erdogan shout slogans in Washington DC on May 16, 2017 during his visit. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2017

A US grand jury on Tuesday indicted 19 people, including 15 Turkish security officials, in connection with a brawl in Washington between protesters and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail on May 16, US prosecutors said.

Eleven people were hurt in the melee outside the Turkish ambassador's residence, which happened after Erdogan met US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement charges had already been brought against 16 of the defendants, and Tuesday's indictment added three to the list.

"All 19 defendants were indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, with a bias crime enhancement," it said. The charge is punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison and bias enhancement could lead to longer sentences, the statement said.

Only two of the 19 are in custody, and they are due to appear in court on September 7, the statement said.

Turkey blames US authorities, protesters for brawl

Ankara in June summoned the American ambassador to protest US handling of the incident, including the issuing of arrest warrants for Turkish citizens and members of Erdogan's security detail allegedly involved.

Ankara told the US ambassador that the decision to issue the warrants was "wrong" and "unacceptable." 

Turkey's foreign ministry said the US decision to pursue charges was wrong, biased and lacking any legal basis.

The ministry said the brawl was caused by the failure of local security authorities to take necessary measures; that this incident would not have occurred if the US authorities had taken the usual measures they take in similar high-level visits and, therefore, Turkish citizens cannot be held responsible for the incident that took place.

Ankara also slammed the decision of the US authorities to allow pro-PKK protesters to rally close to the Turkish ambassador's residence since Ankara and Washington both recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

A pro-Erdogan demonstrator injured in the ensuing melee said media were portraying supporters of terrorism as victims in the incident.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
