More than two million Muslims from around the world started the five-day Hajj pilgrimage at Islam's holiest sites in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a religious duty and an epic multi-stage journey.

It is an increase in number from 1.86 million last year and just 24,000 in 1941.

Saudi Arabia has received credit for its management of the massive crowds that descend upon Mecca each year.

It is mandatory for all Muslims who fit certain requirements to perform the pilgrimage at least once in a lifetime.

Some basic requirements include being sane and having reached puberty.

"New emotions every time"

No matter a person's colour or status, all pilgrims dress the same, in a simple white cloth wrapped around their bodies – a sign of equality among all as they pray to one God.

They then head for Mina, five km east of Mecca, where hundreds of thousands of people will gather before setting off on Thursday at dawn to climb Mount Arafat, the pinnacle of the pilgrimage.

Tidjani Traore, a public service consultant from Benin, said he was preparing for his 22nd pilgrimage at the age of 53.

"Every time, there are new emotions," he said. "There are new innovations for organising and hosting the pilgrims. Now, for example, the tents are air-conditioned."

Saudi authorities have placed misting fans on the esplanade of the Grand Mosque to take the edge off the intense heat.

On the eve of the first rites of the pilgrimage, the walkways thronged with people and the smell of musk wafted through the air.

Sitting in the shade of trees or reinforced concrete bridges, the faithful waited patiently for the next call to prayer. Others continued their march, protected by a prayer mat or a small umbrella fixed on the head with an elastic band.

