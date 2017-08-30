More than 18,000 Muslim Rohingya, many sick and some with bullet wounds, have fled the worst violence to grip northwest Myanmar in at least five years. Thousands more are stuck at the Bangladesh border or scrambling to reach it.

Last Friday's series of coordinated attacks by Rohingya insurgents on security forces in the north of Myanmar's Rakhine state and ensuing clashes triggered the exodus.

Meanwhile, the government has evacuated thousands of Rakhine Buddhists.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more.

In a desperate condition

Since the attacks, about 18,445 Rohingya – mostly women and children – have registered in Bangladesh, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

"They are in a very, very desperate condition," said Sanjukta Sahany, who runs the IOM office in the southern town of Cox's Bazar near the border.

"The biggest needs are food, health services and they need shelter. They need at least some cover, some roofs over their heads."

Sahany said many crossed "with bullet injuries and burn injuries." Several aid workers have reported that refugees "gave a blank look" when questioned, Sahany said.

"People are traumatised, which is quite visible."

The United Nations, while condemning the militant attacks by Rohingya insurgents, has pressured Myanmar to protect civilian lives without discrimination. The UN also appealed to Bangladesh to admit those fleeing the military counteroffensive.

Over 100 people have been killed in clashes with insurgents, Myanmar says, most of them militants but also members of the security forces and civilians.

Persecution of Rohingya

The treatment of about 1.1 million Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar is the biggest challenge facing national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been accused by Western critics of not speaking out for a minority that has long complained of persecution.

The Rohingya are denied citizenship in Myanmar and regarded as illegal immigrants, despite claiming roots that date back centuries.

"The situation is very terrifying, houses are burning, all the people ran away from their homes, parents and children were divided, some were lost, some are dead," Abdullah, 25, a Rohingya from the region of Buthidaung, said, struggling to hold back tears.

Abdullah said four of the six hamlets in his village of Mee Chaung Zay had been burned down by security forces, prompting all its residents to flee towards Bangladesh.

He was among the thousands of terrified people who left their village to gather at the foot of the Mayu mountain range.

Together with his wife and five-year-old daughter, Abdullah brought sticky rice, fetched plastic sheets and empty water bottles, preparing to trek in monsoon rain for days on a 20-kilometre (12-mile) route through the mountains to the border.