World number three Roger Federer survived a first round scare from Frances Tiafoe as the Swiss ground out a 4-6 6-2 6-1 1-6 6-4 victory over the American teenager before a raucous crowd at the US Open on Tuesday.

Federer looked more relieved than overjoyed when Tiafoe's forehand found the net on match point to keep his hopes of a 20th grand slam title alive.

The 19-year-old Tiafoe broke Federer in the first game of the match and bellowed out a loud "Come on!" when his forehand winner found the line to capture the opening set.