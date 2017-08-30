Libya's coastguard rescued nearly 500 people on Tuesday at sea west of the capital Tripoli, a spokesman said, underlining the challenge of trying to slow an exodus from Africa and the Middle East.

The migrants and refugees included people from sub-Saharan countries, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

"Coastguards rescued early morning today 140 illegal migrants west of Tripoli and another group of 164 migrants were rescued off Sabratha including seven women and six children," a spokesman for Libya's naval forces said.

Later, another group of 150 were rescued off Tripoli.

Meanwhile, the Turkish coastguard intercepted 225 people attempting to sail to the Greek island of Lesbos, officials said on Tuesday.

In four separate coastguard operations, migrants from countries including Syria, Afghanistan, Congo, Cuba and Angola, were rounded up and registered at the port in Ayvacik, before being sent to a repatriation centre in the western Turkish province of Canakkale.

Paris plan

A plan was agreed in Paris on Monday by four European countries and three African states, including Libya, to support nations struggling to contain the flow of people.

Leaders agreed on the principle of setting up a mechanism to identify legitimate refugees fleeing war and persecution, and to use the UN to register them in Niger and Chad so as to prevent them from being exploited by people smugglers.

Powerful militias

Under a deal seemingly backed by Italy, Libya's struggling government in Tripoli has paid militias implicated in trafficking to now prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean to Europe, one reason for a dramatic drop in the traffic, militia and security officials told The Associated Press.

The deal further cements the real power of militias, which since the fall of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 have undermined Libya's successive governments, including the current one of Fayez Serraj, which is internationally recognised but weak.

The policy has raised an outcry among some in the Libyan security forces and activists dealing with refugees and migrants, who warn that it enriches militias, enabling them to buy more weapons and become more powerful.

The militias can at any time go back to trafficking or turn against the government, they say.

Decrease in arrivals