Turkey marked the 95th anniversary of a decisive battle in the War of Independence on Wednesday.

Victory Day, which commemorates the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922 against the Greek forces, saw Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior officials and high-ranking military staff lay a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, on a hill overlooking Ankara.

"This historic victory, which is the herald for the success of our War of Independence, is a very important part of the struggle that starts with Malazgirt [Battle]," Erdogan said after writing in the Anıtkabir memorial book.

"We will continue protecting our homeland entrusted us by you [Turkish citizens], our beloved martyrs and veterans at the cost of our lives,” Erdogan said.