The death toll from Tropical Storm Harvey has reached 18, and authorities expect more bodies will be found as record-breaking rains continue to flood the Gulf Coast of the United States.

Having made landfall as Hurricane Harvey late on August 24, local officials believe Harvey has left at least 30 bodies in its trail of destruction.

Many people are still trapped by rising floodwaters, and the efforts to rescue them are becoming increasingly desperate .

The storm turning slowly in the Gulf of Mexico has brought catastrophic flooding to Texas.

Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted and re-tweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

No official number of missing has been released Tuesday night, but dozens of missing-person photos are circulating on social media. Some are getting results, though not always positive ones.

The family of Ruben Jordan, a 58-year-old retired football and track coach from a Houston-area high school, spread pleas on Twitter and Facebook for 48 hours before they were told he was found dead Tuesday.

Houston curfew

The city of Houston, which has been particularly badly hit, imposed an overnight curfew beginning at midnight on Tuesday for an indefinite period amid incidents of looting, armed robberies and people impersonating police officers, city officials said.

The curfew will run from midnight until 5:00 pm. It originally was due to begin at 10:00 pm but the city pushed the start back two hours to allow volunteers to continue working, Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement.

The city is also bringing additional police from other regions.

"You cannot drive, nor be in any public place. We have had problems with armed robberies, with people with guns and firearms," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Turner earlier said the city was opening several additional emergency shelters to alleviate crowding at the convention centre, which has 10,000 people. Some of those will be moved to a nearby concert hall and basketball arena.

One shelter will open on the city's west side, near where more than 3,000 homes have been flooded. Another centre in Humble, Texas, will house people from the city's northern suburbs, the mayor added.

President Donald Trump visited Texas on Tuesday to survey damage from the first major natural disaster to test his leadership in a crisis.

TRT World’s Jon Brain reports from Texas.