More than 20,000 revellers threw 160 tonnes of over-ripe tomatoes at each other in Spain on Wednesday in an epic, annual food fight known as the Tomatina.

Amid higher security measures after the recent terror attacks in Catalonia, partygoers from Spain and abroad gathered for the messy battle in the town of Bunol in eastern Spain, held every year on the last Wednesday of August.

Security at the event – including police and local safety personnel – was stepped up after militant attacks in Catalonia earlier this month killed 16 people, the Civil Guard said.

Most of those were killed when a terrorist in a van mowed down crowds on Barcelona's famous Las Ramblas boulevard.

A total of 740 security force personnel were on duty, including police officers, firefighters and ambulance workers, an increase of around five percent over the same time last year, according to Bunol city hall.