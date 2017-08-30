Iraqi forces battling to retake the small town of Al Ayadiya where militants fleeing Tal Afar have entrenched themselves, saying on Tuesday the fighting is “multiple times worse” than the battle for Mosul ’s old city.

Hundreds of battle-hardened fighters were positioned inside most houses and high buildings inside the town, making it difficult for government forces to make any progress, army officers said.

Iraqi government troops captured the town of Mosul from Daesh in June, but only after eight months of grinding urban warfare.

But one Iraqi officer, Colonel Kareem al Lami, described breaching the militants' first line of defence in Al Ayadiya as like opening "the gates of hell."

Iraqi forces have in recent days recaptured almost all of the northwestern city of Tal Afar, long a stronghold of Daesh.

They have been waiting to take Al Ayadiya, just 11 km northwest of the city, before declaring complete victory.

Tough resistance from the militants in Al Ayadiya has forced the Iraqi forces to increase the number of air strikes, as well as bring in reinforcements from the federal police to boost units from the army, air force, Federal Police, the elite US-trained Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) and some units from the Shia Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

Up to 2,000 battle-hardened militants were believed to be defending Tal Afar against around 50,000 government troops last week.

Military intelligence indicated that many militants fled Tal Afar to mount a staunch defense in Al Ayadiya. Many motorcycles carrying Daesh insignia were seen abandoned at the side of the road outside Al Ayadiya.

Though the exact numbers of militants on the ground in Al Ayadiya was still unclear, al Lami, the Iraqi Army colonel, estimated they were in their "hundreds."

"Daesh fighters in their hundreds are taking positions inside almost every single house in the town," he said.

Sniper shots, mortars, heavy machine guns and anti-armored projectiles were fired from every single house, he added.