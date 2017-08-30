Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's statement in which he urged Ankara to end what he described as "colonial" actions in Syria, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

"Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, Turkey has pursued to find a political solution to unity and territorial integrity of Syria and meet the rightful demands of its people," said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu.

Al Nahyan speaking at a news conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday had stated that "the exit of those parties trying to reduce the sovereignty of the Syrian state, and I speak here frankly and clearly about Iran and Turkey."