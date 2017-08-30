WORLD
Brexit may push food prices up in UK
Around 80 percent of UK's food imports come from the EU members and Brexit could lead to increase in food prices and shortages.
A resident walks past a fast food shop in the dock town of Tilbury in Essex, east of London on August 26, 2017. In the run down dock town of Tilbury on the eastern outskirts of London, backing for Brexit remains rock-solid, with uncompromising voters wanting Britain to get out of the EU, and get out fast. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2017

Following the Brexit vote, the British government is struggling to retain tariff-free trade with the European Union. 

In case of no Brexit trade deal, prices of British import are likely to jump.

Britain’s fridges are full of products from the European Union and beyond, but 80 percent of UK food imports come from EU members.

Food prices have already been rising since the Brexit referendum, and they could go even higher if UK is forced to pay import duties on food from the EU.

TRT World'sKatie Gregory reports from London

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
