Maria Sharapova extended her grand slam comeback when the former world number one defeated Hungary’s Timea Babos 6-7(4) 6-4 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the US Open third round.

The Russian, in her first appearance at a major since she returned from a 15-month doping ban in April, did not have the same inspiration that helped her beat world number two Simona Halep in the opening round.

Sharapova, who was granted a wildcard entry to the tournament, made too many unforced errors in a scrappy first set that featured six breaks of serve.

Once she found her groove midway through the second set, however, the 30-year-old, sporting a pale peach pink crystal-encrusted dress, eventually shone like a diamond, tossing Babos aside in a one-sided decider.

The Hungarian bowed out on the second match point when she sailed a backhand long, triggering a huge roar on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Russian has a clear path to the semifinals, where she could meet tournament favourite Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

Sharapova got off to a shaky start as Babos, who mixed her game perfectly with serves to the body and sliced forehands, opened a 2-0 lead.

The Russian eventually forced a tiebreak but made a mess of a couple of forehands to hand Babos a deserved lead.

Sharapova became more vocal as she saved break points in a sixth game that proved to be the turning point of the match.