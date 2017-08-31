WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hospital in opposition-held Syria strives to help those traumatised by war
In war, it's not just the physically wounded who need help. Psychological scars also run deep. This exclusive report tells how one hospital is helping distressed patients in opposition-held Syria.
Most of the 150 patients in the institution suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, or depression. / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2017

The war in Syria has killed nearly half a million people since it began in 2011.

Millions more have fled the violence. But many others had to stay, putting their physical and mental well-being at risk.

In opposition-held areas in northern and southern Syria, any access to healthcare is difficult, and often dangerous, as every hospital in these areas has been hit by air strikes at least once

Only one mental health facility remains open in opposition-held Syria. Its two doctors do what they can to help some of the country’s most vulnerable victims of war.

TRT World 's Rahul Radhakrishnan has more in this exclusive report.

SOURCE:TRT World
