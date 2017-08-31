POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Nearly 400 new species discovered in Amazon
Researchers have found hundreds of new species in the Amazon rainforest, but warn human activity threatens the discoveries.
Nearly 400 new species discovered in Amazon
Undated handout picture taken at an undisclosed location released by WWF Brazil on August 30, 2017 showing a specimen of the new species of dolphin Inia araguaiaensis which was included in the 2014-2015 Report of New Species of Vertebrates and Plants of the Amazon. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2017

Researchers have found 381 new species in the Amazon rainforest, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) announced Wednesday, warning that the discoveries were all in areas threatened by human activity.

The report by the WWF and Brazil's Mamiraua Institute, released in Sao Paulo, listed 216 previously unknown plants, 93 fish, 32 amphibians, 19 reptiles, one bird and 20 mammals, two of them fossils.

A new species is discovered in the Amazon area, spread over nine South American countries, every two days on average.

RECOMMENDED

This is the third report in a series, listing 2,000 new species over the last 17 years. However, the good news comes with a worrying trend, the WWF said.

"All the species that were discovered, all 381, are in areas where humankind is destroying the Amazon. This is very important to us, because it links the fact that our economic activities are causing species to go extinct before we even know about them," Ricardo Mello, WWF Brazil Amazon program coordinator, said.

"We have to show this and act so that economic activity is more transparent," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan