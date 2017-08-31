US President Donald Trump is urging the countries embroiled in a regional dispute with Qatar to find a diplomatic resolution.

The White House says Trump discussed the issue on Wednesday in a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia's King Salman.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other Sunni-majority countries have severed relations with Qatar since June 5, accusing the Gulf state of supporting terrorism based on its ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and the Taliban.

Another point of departure is Qatar's ties with Iran, with whom it shares one of the world's biggest gas fields.

Qatar has denied the accusations and called the collective decision "unjustified." Kuwait, Turkey and the US have all urged a political solution as the bloc isolates Qatar using various ad hoc sanctions, including shutting down their airspace to Qataris and blocking import routes.

Trump told King Salman that a diplomatic resolution would fulfill a commitment, made when Trump visited Riyadh, to maintain unity while fighting terrorism.

Russia also calls for end to crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who has visited Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE as part of his Gulf tour, called for all parties to find a solution.

He said the disputing countries should work with regional mediators Kuwait to resolve the crisis.

"We are convinced that there's a need to seek a solution by searching for mutually beneficial approaches through dialect," said the Russian foreign minister.

"It's in our interests for the GCC to be united and strong," he said, referring to the Gulf Cooperation Council comprised of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Qatar and Russia to "bolster" economic ties

Lavrov's statements come as Qatar and Russia, two of the world's largest energy producers, on Wednesday vowed to increase trade ties.