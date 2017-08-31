August 31, 2017
Over two million Muslims have begun the Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Many of them are travelling from other countries.
For Muslims, Hajj is a rare opportunity and a requirement of their faith, to visit the holiest site in Islam.
But it can be expensive and fraudsters are keen to fleece believers.
RECOMMENDED
As TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports from London, when a travel agency offers cheap tickets for the trip of a lifetime, sometimes it's just too good to be true.
SOURCE:TRT World