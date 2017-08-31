POLITICS
Hajj fraudsters target pilgrims
For many Muslims, going to Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but fraudulent travel agencies take advantage of would-be pilgrims.
Many Muslims save for years to go at least once in their lifetime on the Hajj pilgrimage. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2017

Over two million Muslims have begun the Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Many of them are travelling from other countries.

For Muslims, Hajj is a rare opportunity and a requirement of their faith, to visit the holiest site in Islam.

But it can be expensive and fraudsters are keen to fleece believers.

As TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports from London, when a  travel agency offers cheap tickets for the trip of a lifetime, sometimes it's just too good to be true.     

SOURCE:TRT World
