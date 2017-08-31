WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kenya's youngest MP aims to tackle youth unemployment
Many Kenyans are optimistic that 23-year-old John Paul Mwirigi will deliver on his promise to create jobs for the young.
Kenya's youngest MP aims to tackle youth unemployment
Mwirigi is now MP-elect for Igembe South, a rural Constituency sitting in the shadow of Mount Kenya.  / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2017

Kenya's newly elected Members of Parliament will be sworn in on Thursday.

Among them is 23-year-old John Paul Mwirigi, set to be the country's youngest-ever parliamentarian.

Mwirigi, a college student, campaigned by bicycle as he could not afford to hire a car.

And he managed to win without spending large amounts of money on his campaign, something rarely heard of in Kenya.

RECOMMENDED

Mwirigi says that his main goal is to create jobs for people his age, many of whom voted for the first time in this election.

John-Allan Namu reports for TRT World  from Nairobi.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan