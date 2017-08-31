Thai customs officers have confiscated 136 live pangolins, the world's most poached animal, and 450 kg (992 lb) of pangolin scales worth 2.5 million baht ($75,000), officials said on Thursday.

Authorities managed to intercept the smuggled pangolins which entered Thailand from Malaysia late on Wednesday after a tip-off.

Director-general of Thai Customs Department, Kulit Sombatsiri, said the market value and demand of the animals and their body parts remained high, which drove smuggling.

"The smugglers keep doing this because the payment is so high and there are lots of demand for the consumption of these wild animals," Kulit said.

He said that the animals and animal parts were found Wednesday in two pickup trucks after authorities received a tip that they had been smuggled from Malaysia.

Found only in Asia and Africa, the largely solitary and nocturnal pangolin, or "scaly anteater", is in high demand in countries like China and Vietnam, with their meat considered a delicacy and their scales used in folk remedies for ailments such as asthma, rheumatism and arthritis.