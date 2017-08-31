The UN human rights chief on Thursday urged the US-led coalition and other forces fighting in Raqqa against the Daesh’s "murderous regime" to do more to protect civilians from airstrikes and other firepower.

Civilians caught up in the battle for the Syrian city of Raqqa are paying an "unacceptable price" and attacking forces may be contravening international law with their intense air strikes, the top UN human rights official said on Thursday.

Some 20,000 civilians are trapped in Raqqa where the terrorists are holding some of them as human shields, the world body says.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said that his office had documented 151 civilian deaths in six incidents alone in August, due to air strikes and ground-based attacks.

Al Hussein's office said on Wednesday that total civilian casualties from airstrikes and ground-based strikes on Raqqa are difficult to count, but that it was a "large number."

"Given the extremely high number of reports of civilian casualties this month and the intensity of the air strikes on Raqqa, coupled with ISIL’s use of civilians as human shields, I am deeply concerned that civilians – who should be protected at all times – are paying an unacceptable price and that forces involved in battling ISIL are losing sight of the ultimate goal of this battle," Zeid said in a statement, referring to Daesh with its alternative acronym.

"The attacking forces may be failing to abide by the international humanitarian law principles of precautions, distinction, and proportionality,” he said.