POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey aims for glory at EuroBasket 2017
With Fenerbahce winning the 2017 EuroLeague title, Turkish fans are hopeful that the national team can emulate this famed club’s performance in the 40th edition of the tournament.
Turkey aims for glory at EuroBasket 2017
Turkish fans will be hoping that the Turkish national basketball team will be able to emulate Fenerbahçe which won the EuroLeague title earlier this year. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2017

With Istanbul set to host the finals of the EuroBasket 2017, Turkey is hopeful that its national team, known as 12 Dev Adam (12 Giant Men) can finally claim glory.

Turkey made it to claim second place the last time the event was held in Istanbul back in 2001. They were beaten by Yugoslavia in the finals.

RECOMMENDED

With Fenerbahce winning the 2017 EuroLeague title fans are hopeful that the national team can emulate this famed club’s performance in the 40th edition of the tournament.

The first matches for Group A and B in Helsinki and Tel Aviv kicked off on Thursday, while matches for Group C and D in Cluj-Napoca and Istanbul kick off on Friday.

For the knock out phases all the action moves to Istanbul on September 9 with the champions being crowned on September 17.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan