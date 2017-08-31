A Pakistani anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Thursday declared ex-military leader Pervez Musharraf an "absconder" in the murder case of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and acquitted five people accused of being involved in the 2007 assassination.

Bhutto was assassinated in a suicide and gun attack in Rawalpindi in 2007, weeks after she returned from exile to campaign in elections to bring back civilian rule.

Former president and military ruler Musharraf is alleged to have been part of a broad conspiracy to have his political rival killed before elections.

He was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy for murder, and facilitation for murder in 2013, in an unprecedented move against an ex-army chief.

As an absconder, Musharraf legally must be arrested and brought to trial if he returns to Pakistan after being allowed to leave the country in 2016.

"There will be no justice till Pervez Musharraf answers for his crimes!" Bhutto's daughter Aseefa Zardari tweeted moments after the statement.

The court also ordered Musharraf's property in Pakistan to be seized.

Court acquits five in murder case

The court acquitted five men who had been accused of being Taliban militants involved in the conspiracy to kill Bhutto.

They were set to walk free nearly 10 years after they were first arrested, though a defence lawyer said it was not yet clear when they would be released.

But the judges found two police officers guilty of "mishandling the crime scene", the court official said.