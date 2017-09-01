Iran remains in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, a UN atomic watchdog report showed on Thursday, even as growing tensions between Tehran and Washington threaten to torpedo the landmark agreement.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to "dismantle" the "disastrous" accord between Iran and six major powers curtailing Tehran's atomic activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

While US sanctions imposed on Iran's nuclear work remain suspended, Washington has ramped up others related to Tehran's support for "terrorism," its ballistic missile programme and its human rights record.

Iran says this contravenes the "spirit" of the deal, an accusation fired back by Trump at Tehran because of the Islamic republic's funding and supplying of armed groups "across the region."

The 2015 accord covered only Iran's nuclear activities and the new International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) quarterly report, seen by AFP, showed that these remained in compliance.

Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium, used for peaceful purposes, but when further processed for a weapon, did not exceed the agreed limit of 300 kg (661 pounds), the report said.

It added that Iran "has not pursued the construction of the Arak ... reactor," which could give it weapons-grade plutonium, and has not enriched uranium above low purity levels.

The number of enrichment centrifuges also remained as agreed, while Iran's store of heavy water, a reactor coolant, was 111.0 tonnes after it exported 19.1 tonnes to an unnamed country.

Iran has previously inched above an agreed ceiling of 130 tonnes. The plant producing the heavy water was shut for maintenance earlier this year and has now restarted, the IAEA said.

Military sites