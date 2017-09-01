Around 38,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence in Myanmar during the past week and a further 20,000 are marooned in no man's land between the two countries, UN sources said on Friday.

They were speaking after a UN Security Council on Wednesday held a closed door meeting on the violence in Myanmar where clashes started a week ago between Rohingya insurgents and security forces.

There was no formal statement from the 15-member council following the closed-door meeting but British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said there were calls from council members for de-escalation.

"We all condemned the violence, we all called on all the parties to de-escalate," Rycroft told reporters.

The United Nations, while condemning the militant attacks, has pressured Myanmar to protect civilian lives without discrimination and appealed to Bangladesh to admit those fleeing.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar government expelled international aid groups from the region earlier this week, saying, without evidence, that they were helping fighters.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

The clashes began on August 25 after insurgents from the Rohingya minority staged deadly surprise raids on police posts.

The army, responding to the attacks, launched what it called clearance operations against the insurgents, but advocates for the Rohingya say they are attacking and burning Rohingya villages, shooting civilians and causing others to flee.

Government figures say the violence has left at least 110 people, including 11 state officials, dead and thousands of Rohingya have poured across the border to Bangladesh despite Dhaka's attempts to stop them.

Rohingya advocates fear the death toll for civilians is much higher.

Bangladeshi border guards on Thursday recovered the bodies of 20 Rohingya women and children whose boat capsized as they fled Myanmar.

"People are traumatised"

Since the attacks, close to 19,000 Rohingya - mostly women and children - had registered in Bangladesh by Wednesday, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said.

"They are in a very, very desperate condition," said Sanjukta Sahany, who runs the IOM office in the southern town of Cox's Bazar near the border.

"The biggest needs are food, health services and they need shelter. They need at least some cover, some roofs over their heads."

Sahany said many crossed "with bullet injuries and burn injuries," and that aid workers reported that some refugees "gave a blank look" when questioned.

"People are traumatised, which is quite visible."

Myanmar's military has been carrying out sweeps for militants, with residents reporting that security forces were torching villages.

Britain requested Wednesday's UNSC meeting on Myanmar, but diplomats said China was resisting stronger involvement by the UN council in addressing the crisis.

It remained unclear whether further action was planned, but the issue is expected to be discussed during the annual gathering of world leaders at the General Assembly in September.

Rakhine state is home to Myanmar's Rohingya

Most of Myanmar's estimated 1 million Rohingya live in northern Rakhine state.

They face severe persecution in the Buddhist-majority country, which refuses to recognise them as a legitimate native ethnic minority, leaving them without citizenship and basic rights.

National leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused by critics of not speaking out for a minority that has long complained of persecution.

Longstanding tension between the Rohingya Muslims and Rakhine Buddhists erupted in bloody rioting in 2012. That set off a surge of anti-Muslim feeling throughout the country.

Buddhist extremists stoke anti-Rohingya sentiment

Wirathu, a Buddhist monk and leader of the anti-Muslim movement who is known for virulent sermons, told anti-Rohingya protesters in Yangon on Wednesday that only the military can control the situation in northern Rakhine.