WORLD
3 MIN READ
In Photos: The Hajj
More than 1.75 million worshippers from 168 countries arrived in Saudi Arabia for the five-day ritual, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.
In Photos: The Hajj
Pilgrims began gathering on Mount Arafat on Thursday for the highlight of the hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia dedicated to prayers and reflection. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2017

As Malcolm X once put it: “During the past eleven days here in the Muslim world, I have eaten from the same plate, drunk from the same glass and slept in the same bed (or on the same rug) – while praying to the same God with fellow Muslims, whose eyes were the bluest of the blue, whose hair was the blondest of blond, and whose skin was the whitest of white. And in the words and in the actions and in the deeds of the ‘white' Muslims, I felt the same sincerity that I felt among the black African Muslims of Nigeria, Sudan and Ghana. We are truly all the same-brothers.” 

Pilgrims began gathering on Mount Arafat on Thursday for the highlight of the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia dedicated to prayers and reflection.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan