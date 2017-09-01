French teenager Kylian Mbappe, one of Europe's most exciting talents, joined Paris St Germain on Thursday in a deal that highlighted the French club's astonishing financial muscle.

The 18-year-old striker signed on loan from AS Monaco with fellow Ligue 1 side PSG having an option to buy the player at the end of the season, the capital club said on Thursday.

No financial terms of the deal were disclosed, but European media reported that PSG would pay up to $214 million (180 million euros) for the teenager, making him the world's second most expensive signing after Neymar, the Brazilian who joined PSG from Barcelona for $261 million (222 million euros) earlier this month.

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the immediate arrival of Kylian Mbappe. The international French striker is transferred on a loan basis from AS Monaco until June 30, 2018," PSG said in a statement.

"The loan agreement also includes a call option for Paris Saint-Germain which, when exercised, will bind the player to Paris Saint-Germain until June 30, 2022."

Qatari-owned PSG has now spent more than any other club in a single transfer window and will face questions about whether they are complying with UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

No explanation was given as to why Mbappe has been initially signed on loan, but local media said it was an attempt to spread the payment to ensure PSG do not fall foul of FFP rules aimed at stopping clubs with rich owners spending their way to success.