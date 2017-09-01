Eid al Adha is underway in India, and as part of the Muslim holiday's rites, animals are sacrificed to feed the poor.

Indian Muslim leaders however, have cautioned the faithful to steer clear of cows, and slaughter goats or lamb instead, to prevent mob lynchings by "cow vigilantes" in the name of animal protection.

Right-wing Hindu groups have accused some Indian Muslims and Dalits of cattle theft or slaughter. Violence against the latter groups has led to a number of lynchings.

Why is this a source of conflict in India?

In some Indian states, the slaughter of cows, a sacred animal in Hinduism, is banned, and the consumption of beef restricted.

This has been the case for many years. But violence has grown as Hindu hardliners and cow vigilante groups have increasingly asserted themselves since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Javed Anand, Indian civil rights activist based in Mumbai told TRT World that violence is nothing new, but it was rarer in the past.

“This phenomena of cow vigilantism we are seeing after certain state regularities is something special in the current period of the current regime,” Anand said.

“Muslims are systematically being targeted. This has not happened before.”

Are Muslims the only target?

Muslims are not the only target, but most cow vigilante attacks target them.

Since 2010, 28 Indians have been killed and 124 others injured in cow-related violence. Twenty-four of the victims were Muslims, IndiaSpend, a data journalism website said in a report.

“I feel afraid. I don't even know if I will be able to reach home safely," Bashruddin Khandawali, a 24-year-old cousin of Junaid Khan, who was killed last week on the train, told Reuters.

How are Muslim communities responding?

Anand said the Muslim community is trying to keep tensions from bubbling over.

He said Muslim religious leaders from different sects issued a joint appeal asking Muslims not to sacrifice cows, an act which is banned in most parts of the country and to also refrain from slaughtering buffaloes, even though these are not banned.

“They said to sacrifice lambs or goats or camels instead,” Anand said.