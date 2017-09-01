At least 23 people have been killed in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, after heavy monsoon rains hit the sprawling metropolis overnight, officials said on Thursday.

The deaths were the latest in a monsoon season that has so far killed more than 1,200 people across the region encompassing India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The army steps in

Karachi's deluge came a day after India's financial centre, Mumbai, was hit with floods that killed 14 people.