Other worshippers who had been praying in the nearby Mina area ascended in buses or on foot from before dawn as security forces directed traffic and helicopters hovered overhead.

As the sun set, they began moving to the rocky plain of Muzdalifa to gather pebbles to throw at stone columns symbolising the devil at another location called Jamarat on Friday, which marks the first day of Eid al Adha (feast of sacrifice).

Saudi Arabia stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam's holiest sites – Mecca and Medina – and organising the pilgrimage. King Salman visited Mina to review the services offered to pilgrims, state media showed.

In 2015, close to 2,000 pilgrims died in a crush in Mina during while performing Hajj rites.

Officials say they have taken all necessary precautions this year, with more than 100,000 members of the security forces and 30,000 health workers on hand to maintain safety and provide first aid.