Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has described a US grand jury's indictment of Turkish security officials involved in confronting protesters during his visit to Washington in May as scandalous.

Eleven people were hurt in the incident that took place outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence. Ankara blamed the clashes on groups linked to the PKK, which has led an armed campaign against the Turkish state for four decades.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Turkey and the US, as well as a number of other countries and international bodies including the EU.

On Tuesday, a US grand jury indicted 19 people, including 15 Turkish security officials, over the brawl between protesters and Erdogan's security personnel.

"This is a complete scandal," Erdogan told reporters on Friday morning. "It is a scandalous sign of how justice works in the United States."

Erdogan had earlier said that the United States had failed to provide him protection from PKK militants during his visit.

He added that the indictment against members of his security detail, who have since returned to Turkey, was not binding for Ankara.

Ankara in June summoned the US ambassador over the May 16 incident and told Washington that the decision to issue arrest warrants was wrong, unacceptable, biased and lacking any legal basis.

The Turkish foreign ministry said the brawl was caused by the failure of local security to take necessary measures, and that the incident would not have occurred if US authorities had taken the usual measures they take during similar high-level visits.