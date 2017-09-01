WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian refugees in Turkey mark another Eid away from home
Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad may have been greeted on the day of Eid by supporters in Qara, but for millions of Syrian refugees in Turkey, the Islamic holiday is yet another one marked away from home.
Syrian refugees celebrate Eid in Turkey. The children in the Oncupinar camp in Turkey’s Kilis are dressed up in their nicest clothes and play in the streets, but the war continues back home. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2017

Syria's Bashar al Assad was greeted by supporters as he marked the Eid al Adha holiday by attending prayers in Qara, a town near the Lebanese border that was surrendered by Daesh just days ago.

The visit was another carefully orchestrated PR exercise by his regime to send a message: That his country is safe and he is in firm control. But their mood doesn't represent the feeling of all Syrians.

“There is no safety in our country,” says Syrian refugee Hussain Amune from a refugee camp in Kilis, near the Turkish-Syrian border “If there was we wouldn't be here, in Turkey. We are in Turkey, because of it's safe for us here.”

TRT World’sAlican Ayanlar has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
