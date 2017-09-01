One week after monster storm Harvey slammed into the Gulf Coast, rescue workers on Friday were scouring storm-ravaged southeast Texas for victims trapped in their flooded homes, even as some towns finally found slight relief as waters receded.

Emergency workers were staging dramatic rescues by air and water in Texas towns that were until now cut off by raging floodwaters unleashed by Harvey, which finally began moving inland after crashing into the region as a Category Four hurricane last Friday.

Thousands of rescuers and civilians, eager to help, battled difficult conditions to reach victims of the unprecedented flooding.

"We felt we'd be alright. We were wrong," said Lonnie Givens, who refused to evacuate his one-story home in the town of Orange. Now, he and wife Missy have about four inches (10 centimetres) of water in the house and no power.

"We really got nowhere to go," Givens said.

His situation echoed those of many in Texas towns inundated by days of torrential rains, with highways still submerged and homes destroyed.

A hospital in the hard-hit town of Beaumont was forced to evacuate its patients -- nearly 200 people -- when the town's water supply went down.

Harvey has been blamed thus far for at least 38 deaths and tens of billions of dollars of damage. A lack of power also triggered twin blasts at a Texas chemical plant, but authorities said the danger was limited.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma had intensified into a Category 3 system, churning in open waters but heading straight toward the southern Caribbean, where it was forecast to reach early next week.

It was still too early to tell if the storm currently packing 115 miles (185 kilometres) per hour winds would impact Florida or the Gulf of Mexico, but anxiety was running high in the aftermath of Harvey's pummeling.