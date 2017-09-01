Frankfurt city officials have warned that Germany's financial capital could grind to a halt on Monday if residents don't heed orders to vacate their homes to allow the defusing of a massive World War Two bomb.

On Sunday, the city will evacuate some 60,000 people in the nation's biggest such manoeuvre since the war while officials disarm the British bomb discovered on a building site this week in Frankfurt's leafy Westend, where many wealthy bankers live.

Fire and police chiefs, at a hastily called press conference on Friday, said they would use force and incarceration if necessary to clear the area of residents.

An uncontrolled explosion of the bomb would be big enough to flatten a city block, Frankfurt fire chief Reinhard Ries told reporters.

"This bomb has more than 1.4 tonnes of explosives," he said. "It's not just fragments that are the problem, but also the pressure that it creates that would dismantle all the buildings in a 100-metre (yard) radius."

Compulsory evacuation

The HC 4000 bomb is assumed to have been dropped by Britain's Royal Air Force during the 1939-45 war. Such finds are not unusual, but rarely are the unexploded bombs so large and in such a sensitive position.