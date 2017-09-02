President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday that the standoff between North Korea and the US was close to spilling into a large-scale conflict.

Putin, due to attend a summit of the BRICS nations in China next week, said it was a mistake to try to pressure Pyongyang into halting its nuclear missile programme.

He said the only way to de-escalate tensions was via talks.

“It is essential to resolve the region’s problems through direct dialogue involving all sides without advancing any preconditions (for such talks),” Putin, whose country shares a border with North Korea, wrote on the Kremlin’s web site.

“Provocations, pressure, and bellicose and offensive rhetoric is the road to nowhere.”

The Russian leader, whose nuclear-capable bombers recently overflew the Korean Peninsula in a show of force, said the situation had deteriorated so badly that it was now “balanced on the verge of a large-scale conflict.”

“In Russia’s opinion the calculation that it is possible to halt North Korea’s nuclear missile programmes exclusively by putting pressure on Pyongyang is erroneous and futile,” Putin wrote.

A road map formulated by Moscow and Beijing, which would involve North Korea halting its missile programme in exchange for the US and South Korea stopping large-scale war games, was a way to reduce tensions, wrote Putin.

On Monday Pyongyang launched a missile over Japan, in a major escalation, while it had earlier threatened to fire rockets towards the US Pacific territory of Guam.

In July it carried out its first two successful tests of an intercontinental-range missile, apparently bringing much of the US mainland into range.

Lavrov says US should take initiative for talks

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Washington not Pyongyang should take the initiative to hold talks.