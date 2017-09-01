Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday declared President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win invalid due to irregularities committed by the election board and ordered a new vote in 60 days.

"The declaration [of Kenyatta's win] is invalid, null and void," said Judge David Maranga, announcing the verdict backed by four out of the six judges.

"The first respondent [the election board] failed, neglected or refused to conduct the presidential election in a manner consistent with the dictates of the constitution."

On Friday afternoon, Kenyatta said: "I personally disagree with the ruling that has been made today, but I respect it."

He urged Kenyans to remain peaceful, despite the ruling that overturned his election win.

A historic day

The decision to cancel the result of the August 8 election is the first of its kind in Kenya's history. It sets up a new race for the presidency between Kenyatta and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

East Africa's biggest economy has a history of disputed elections. A row over the 2007 poll, which Odinga challenged after being declared loser, was followed by weeks of ethnic bloodshed in which more than 1,200 were killed.

"It's a very historic day for the people of Kenya and by extension the people of Africa," said opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who had challenged the vote. "For the first time in the history of African democratisation, a ruling has been made by a court nullifying irregular election of a president. This is a precedent-setting ruling."

Odinga said the election commission should resign and some officials should face criminal prosecution.

"It is now clear that the entire edifice of the [election board] is rotten. Clear evidence shows that the commission was taken over by criminals ... they must face criminal prosecution," he said, naming particular officials. "We are ready but cannot repeat the election with this commission."

Stock exchange halts

Kenya's stock exchange halted trading briefly midway through Friday's session after blue chip shares plummeted following the Supreme Court's decision to annul the result of the Aug. 8 presidential election.

Trading restarted at 1000 GMT, Nairobi Securities Exchange chief executive Geoffrey Odundo told Reuters.

"When there is a movement in the market beyond a certain limit, we have to stop trading to allow the market to process the information," Odundo said.