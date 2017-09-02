WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian children start the school year in tents instead of classrooms
Palestinian officials say the demolition of schools is part of a wider effort by Israel to remove facilities in the area so that people are forced to leave the West Bank.
Palestinian schoolchildren play outside a tent where they attend lessons after Israeli troops razed their school building in the occupied West Bank village of Jubbet ad-Dib, near Bethlehem August 24, 2017. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

After Israeli authorities demolished their schools in the West Bank, Palestinian children sit inside tents at the beginning of the school year.

At least four Palestinian schools have been damaged or destroyed in recent weeks in the West Bank.

Israel said the structures had been built without proper planning permits and due procedure was followed in carrying out the demolition.

But human rights groups say permits for Palestinians to put up new buildings are nearly impossible to obtain, while Israeli settlements established in violation of international law continue to expand.

The rights groups further said that another 55 educational facilities in the occupied West Bank are threatened with demolition or have been given stop work orders.

Palestinian officials say the demolition of schools is part of a wider effort to remove facilities in the area to force people to leave. 

TRT World'sMohammad Hamayel has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
