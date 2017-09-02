POLITICS
Stressed in Singapore? Smash things up in a rage room to let off steam
For a fee, people can take a baseball bat to glass bottles or the walls to find their way to a calmer state of mind. But health experts say better coping mechanisms are at hand.
The Fragment Room is Singapores first rage or anger room. / Facebook
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

In Singapore, people are trying a novel way to beat stress. 

For a fee, clients are outfitted in protective gear and bats. They are then led into one of several rooms where they can bash things like bottles and old tech to destress. 

Anger or rage rooms exist in many countries, including the United States, Argentina, Egypt, Hong Kong and Australia. 

But some health experts say it could do more harm than good.    

Over time, rage rooms can condition people into believing a violent physical reaction is the only coping method, Jeanie Chau, a clinical psychologist, told TRT World.   

Fahima Mathe checks out why these rooms are all the rage in Singapore.

SOURCE:TRT World
