Kenya's has "a problem" with its judiciary that must be fixed, the country’s president Uhuru Kenyatta said on Saturday.

His comments come a day after Kenya’s Supreme Court annulled his election win last month and ordered a new poll within 60 days.

“We shall revisit this thing. We clearly have a problem," he said, referring to the judiciary.

"Who even elected you? Were you? We have a problem and we must fix it," he said, speaking on live television at State House in Nairobi after he met with governor and other elected officials from his Jubilee party.

Kenyatta also repeated his message from Friday that he would respect the court's ruling, an unprecedented move in Africa where governments often hold sway over judges.

He said via Twitter on Saturday: "For now let us meet at the ballot."

It is the second time since the court's ruling that Kenyatta issued a critical comment in public about the judiciary.