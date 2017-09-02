Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Bangladesh to open its doors for Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state on Friday.

Speaking at an AK Party Eid al Adha celebration event in Turkey's Mediterranean province of Antalya, Mevlut Cavusoglu said they had asked Bangladesh to open its doors for Rohingya people fleeing Myanmar and that Turkey would pay their expenses.

"We also mobilised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. We will hold a summit regarding Arakan [Rakhine state] this year. We need to find a decisive solution to this problem," Cavusoglu added.

He said no other Muslim country other than Turkey is showing sensitivity for the massacres happening in Rakhine state.

Cavusoglu also spoke on the phone with former UN Secretary General and head of Advisory Commission on Rakhine State Kofi Annan on Friday, according to diplomatic sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.